Aquapak Polymers Appoints Tom Barrett As Chief Operating Officer To Support Global Growth

BIRMINGHAM, England — October 4, 2023 — Aquapak Polymers Ltd, which specializes in polymer-based material technologies that can deliver both performance and environmental responsibility at scale, has today announced the appointment of Tom Barrett as Chief Operating Officer based at the firm’s main manufacturing site in Birmingham, UK. He will be responsible for supporting the expansion of Aquapak as it develops its portfolio of products and their applications, which provide a planet-friendly alternative to conventional plastics.

Tom has a successful track record in operations having worked for multi-site businesses with international supply chains. He held the Director of Operations role at aerospace business, Sigma, for 15 years, and was at Rical Group for six years. He also has experience in the plastics sector as Operations Manager of WHS Plastics Ltd, based in Birmingham.

Commenting on Tom’s appointment, Mark Lapping, Chief Executive Officer, Aquapak, said:

“Aquapak has enjoyed rapid growth and as our product development continues, the complexity of our supply chains and the number of partners we work with will increase. Tom has a fantastic track record of managing multi-site businesses and ensuring they operate efficiently and cost-effectively. We welcome him to the team.”

Tom Barrett, Chief Operation officer at Aquapak, said: “Aquapak is an innovative business with a very exciting proposition in Hydropol™ which has been developed as an alternative to conventional plastics. I am pleased to be part of the growth journey and look forward to working with Mark and the team to help the business realise its full potential here in the UK and as it expands globally.”

Hydropol™ enables product design to provide its much-needed functionality whilst increasing recycling and reducing plastic pollution. When extrusion coated onto paper, HydropolTM adds strength and barriers to oxygen, oil and grease, and its solubility allows 100% paper fibre recovery through paper recycling mills.

Posted: October 5, 2023

Source Aquapak Polymers Ltd.