Brent Hyder has joined Denver-based VF Corp. as chief people officer. He reports to President and CEO Bracken Darrell.

The Italy-based Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers (ACIMIT) has appointed Giorgio Calculli managing director. He replaces Federico Pellegata, who after 25 years as managing director, is moving into a role as CEO of ACIMIT Servizi S.r.l., a company that provides services to its associated member companies to help promote and support the Italian textile machinery at home and abroad.

The board of directors at Albany International Corp., Rochester, N.H., has named Gunnar Kleveland the successor to Bill Higgins as president and CEO. Higgins is retiring, but will remain on Albany’s board.

Tom Gyles is the new senior vice president, Global Distribution Network in Canada, for Portland, Ore.-based Columbia Sportswear Co.

Standard Fiber, Foster City, Calif., has named Trina Solomon to the new position of vice president, marketing and brands.

Daren Abney was recently named executive director of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol.

Dr. Sanjay Patel has joined Navis TubeTex, Lexington, N.C., to lead the chemical applications product line and strengthen the company’s commitment to providing sustainable chemical finishing solutions.

San Francisco-based Gap Inc. has named Chris Blakeslee president and CEO of Athleta.

Kontoor Brands, Greensboro, N.C., has appointed Pete Kidd executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

Cincinnati-based Standard Textile Co. Inc. has named Jonathan Simon executive vice president of Global Growth and Strategy.

Markku Koivisto, senior vice president, Europe and R&D at Helsinki-based b, has been named interim senior vice president, Americas. Lynda Kelly, senior vice president, Americas and Business Development, has left the company for medical reasons. The company has started the search for a new senior vice president, Americas.

September/October 2023