AATCC To Announce 2023 Student Faculty Advisor Award Recipient

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — September 5, 2023 — In recognition of his active leadership, participation, and support of the AATCC Student Chapter at NED University of Engineering & Technology (UET) in Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Dawood Husain is this year’s recipient of the AATCC Student Faculty Advisor Award. He has served as faculty advisor of the AATCC student chapter at NED UET of Engineering & Technology since 2013.

Husain is a professor in the Textile Engineering Department at NED UET. He heads the Smart Manufacturing and Responsive Textiles Research Group and is an active researcher in the areas of smart textiles, textile sensors, soft robotics, and performance wear. He joined AATCC in 2013, the same year he began the AATCC student chapter. He is a member of the AATCC Education Advisory Board and Publications Committee, as well as (RA111) Electronically Integrated Textiles and (RA63) Water Resistance Absorbency & Wetting Agent Evaluation test method committees. He has been an Associate Editor of AATCC Journal of Research since 2016.

Education, Career, Recognitions

Husain received a Bachelors in Textile Engineering from NED UET in 2002. He received a Master’s in Textile & Clothing Management from Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences, Mönchengladbach, Germany in 2007, and a PhD in Textile Science & Technology from the University of Manchester, Manchester, United Kingdom in 2012. He has worked with NED UET since 2003, starting as a Lecturer, and working his way through Assistant and Associate Professor before becoming full Professor in January 2022. He has conceptualized, designed, and developed the SMART Lab (the first departmental research lab) and the Knitting Facility (within the Fabric Manufacturing Lab) at NED UET. Under the NED UET Mentorship Initiative (2019-2020), Husain mentored new mechanical and manufacturing faculty members on how to improve their teaching and publications, as well as how to seek research funding. Husain is a Harvard certified Higher Education Teacher and has conducted the “Higher Education Teaching Certificate” course as master trainer at NED UET.

Publications and Funding

Husain has written 20 peer-reviewed articles and made 20 conference presentations. He has secured various projects funding of over $135,000 as Principal Investigator and $1.3 Million as Co-Principal Investigator.

AATCC Student Chapter Faculty Advisor Award

The AATCC Faculty Advisor Award recognizes and promotes the work of AATCC student chapter faculty advisors who are active AATCC members and who work to ensure their AATCC student chapters are active and growing.

Posted: September 5, 2023

