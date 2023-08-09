Renowned Material Science And Polymer Chemistry Expert, Dr. Sanjay Patel, Joins Navis TubeTex To Advance Company’s Mission

LEXINGTON, NC — August 9, 2023 — Navis TubeTex, a provider of dyeing, finishing, and coating solutions, dedicated to providing cutting edge sustainability solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sanjay Patel. In his new role, Dr. Patel will lead the chemical applications product line, further strengthening the company’s commitment to providing the leading sustainable chemical finishing solutions. Dr. Patel brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise that will play a pivotal role in driving growth and advancing innovation in chemical application, coatings, and impregnation of a wide range of substrates for technical and high-performance applications.

With a distinguished career spanning over 35 years, Dr. Sanjay Patel is a respected authority in Material Science and Polymer Chemistry. He holds a master’s degree in chemistry and PhD in Polymer Chemistry from the University of Akron and has led groundbreaking research in emerging technologies for materials and processes. Dr. Patel’s deep knowledge and strategic vision will guide Navis towards new heights of excellence and reinforce its position as a frontrunner in the chemical applications and coating field.

“Having Dr. Sanjay Patel on board is a significant milestone for Navis,” said Will Motchar, President and CEO. “His exceptional leadership and profound insights will drive us closer to our mission of being the leader in sustainable solutions for chemical applications. We are excited to welcome him to our team and look forward to the transformative impact he will undoubtedly bring.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Patel has consistently championed the commercialization of sustainable new products and processes. His accomplishments include an impressive portfolio of over 25 Patents and numerous papers published in scientific journals. At Navis, Dr. Patel will spearhead efforts in the chemical applications business, leveraging his expertise to fuel growth and innovation.

“I am thrilled to be joining Navis and contributing to its exceptional work in the textile finishing industry,” said Dr. Sanjay Patel. “Together, we will continue to drive innovation, improve our customers operations, and make a lasting impact on the sustainability of the industries we serve.”

Dr. Patel’s appointment comes at an exciting juncture as Navis focuses on pioneering new products and processes for the industry. His addition to the team is a testament to the company’s dedication to attracting top-tier talent and propelling advancements in sustainable solutions for finishing.

For more information about Navis TubeTex, its mission, and Dr. Sanjay Patel’s role, please visit www.navisglobal.com.

Posted: August 9, 2023

Source: Navis TubeTex