Southern Textile Association (STA) Confers Awards During Annual Meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — July 13, 2023 — The Southern Textile Association (STA), formed in 1908 to promote education and networking among textile industry professionals, conferred several awards during its Business Breakfast Session of the Joint Annual Meeting of the STA and Fiber Buyers Groups on June 27 at the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort here.

Awards and winners included the:

Steve Epps Lifetime Service Award, presented to Lyman Hamrick, Hamrick Mills;

David Clark Award, presented to Ed Cox, plant manager at Burlington Fabrics/Elevate Textiles; and

George Abbott Membership Award, presented to Matt Llewellyn, director of Sales & Marketing at STOLL by KARL MAYER.

Steve Epps Award

Lyman Hamrick, who spent his 50-year career in the textile industry, was awarded the highest award conferred by the Southern Textile Association, the Steve Epps Lifetime Service Award.

The Steve Epps Lifetime Service Award honors members who have been a member of association for 20 years or more, are retiring or have retired, served the association in many capacities of leadership and service during their years of membership. Epps served as president of STA in 1985-86 and remained an active member of STA until his death in 2010. Recipients are selected by vote of the Board of Governors.

The award was presented by STA Past President and Nominating Committee Chairman Mike Kingsmore, senior sales representative at Apollo Chemical.

Hamrick graduated from Presbyterian College in 1973 and upon graduation was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant through ROTC in the United States Army. He was a reserve officer from 1973 until 1981.

He also began his textile career in 1973, starting as a management trainee with his family business, Hamrick Mills. Hamrick held various roles during his 50-year career, including plant manager, vice president of manufacturing and currently director on the Hamrick Mills’ board.

Hamrick’s involvement in industry and community activities include past president of the Gaffney Rotary Club, former chair of the Limestone Board of Trustees, Life Deacon First Baptist Church, STA past president, and recipient of the David Clark Award.

Hamrick has a passion for family, charity and textiles. He and his wife Lee have two children, Elliott Hamrick, and Sarah Hamrick Grice, and two granddaughters.

David Clark Award

Ed Cox, plant manager at Burlington Fabrics/Elevate Textiles, Rockingham, N.C., has been awarded the David Clark Award for distinguished leadership and service to the Southern Textile Association.

The David Clark Award, named for the founder of STA in 1908, honors past presidents of the association who continue to contribute to the association and through it to the textile industry for 10 or more years following their service as president. Cox served as STA president in 2012-13. Recipients are selected by vote of the Board of Governors. Kingsmore also presented that award.

Cox graduated in 1986 from NC State University with a BS in Textile Management and has worked in the textile industry for 37 years. He has served in all manufacturing areas with Cone Mills from 1986-2014. During his time with Cone he worked in Mexico and Nicaragua.

Cox went to work for Burlington in 2014, where he serves as plant manager for Burlington Fabrics.

He is married to Donna Cox, and they have two daughters, Allie and Marion, and a granddaughter. They reside in West End, N.C.

George Abbott Membership Award

Matt Llewellyn, director of Sales & Marketing at STOLL by KARL MAYER, Greensboro, N.C., received the Southern Textile Association’s (STA’s) George Abbott Membership Award.

The George Abbott Membership Award was created to honor the man who recruited many members to the STA over numerous years. Abbott, who had retired as vice president of manufacturing at Inman Mills, was presented the first award given in his namesake in 2019.

Since then, the award has been given each year to the person who recruits the most members to the association. Abbott, affectionately known by members as “Mr. STA,” died in 2022.

Posted July 14, 2023

Source: Southern Textile Association (STA)