Milliken & Company Welcomes New Floor Covering Business President

SPARTANBURG, S.C — July 11, 2023 — Milliken & Company, a diversified global manufacturer with a portfolio of textile, specialty chemical, floor covering and healthcare innovations, named Patrick Keese as its executive vice president and president of Milliken’s Floor Covering Business. Effective July 25, Keese will lead Milliken’s international floor covering operation, spanning four continents and 290 product collections.

“We are pleased to welcome Patrick to the team,” shares Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “He has a strong track record of success launching new products, creating customer-focused solutions, and leading operational excellence initiatives that will bolster the rich legacy of our floor covering business. We also extend our deepest gratitude to Jim McCallum on his retirement in early September, concluding his successful tenure as president of the floor covering business.”

Most recently serving as SVP and general manager of Altium Packaging, Keese has an extensive background in international business leadership. At Altium, he led more than 1,300 employees at 30 locations to produce plastic and packaging components. Prior to this, Keese worked for Sonoco Products Company, a global provider of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging and healthcare packaging solutions based in Hartsville, South Carolina, in both manufacturing and commercial roles. He holds a Bachelor of Science in industrial management and marketing from Clemson University, as well as certifications in various executive development programs at Columbia University and the Rensselaer Hartford Graduate Center.

“It is an immense privilege to be tapped to lead the floor covering business at Milliken,” adds Keese. “Milliken’s flooring innovations blend technical precision with inspired design vision to create sustainable and impactful products. I hope to continue and build on that legacy well into the future.”

Posted: July 11, 2023

Source: Milliken & Company