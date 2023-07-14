Charles Poston Of Klüber Lubrication Elected President Of Southern Textile Association (STA)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — July 13, 2023 — Charles Poston, market manager of textiles for Klüber Lubrication, Jamestown, N.C., has been elected president of the Southern Textile Association (STA).

His election came during the STA Business Breakfast Session of the Joint Annual Meeting of the STA and Fiber Buyers Groups held at The Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort here on June 27. Poston succeeds Cameron Hamrick, president of Hamrick Mills, Gaffney, S.C., who was elevated to chairman of the Board of Governors.

Evans Tindal, plant manager at Glen Raven, Anderson, S.C., was voted in as first vice president. Nathan Fisher of Nava Technologies, Greensboro, N.C., was elected second vice president. Nathan Evans, vice president of sales at The Seydel Companies, Pendergrass, Ga., was named member-at-large. Devin Steele, Belmont, N.C., was re-elected secretary/treasurer.

Elected to the Board of Governors for four-year terms expiring in 2027 were: Palmer Blair Jr., Dillon Yarn Corporation; Tim Manson, Meridian Specialty Yarn Group; Oliver Meier, American Dornier; Thomas Poston, Daikin America, Inc.; Tina Rogers, Techmer PM; and Randy Smith, Mount Vernon Mills.

The Joint Annual Meeting of the Southern Textile Association and Fiber Buyer Groups was attended by more than 100 textile operating executives, spouses and guests.

Posted July 14, 2023

Source: Southern Textile Association (STA)