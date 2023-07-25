Carbitex Announces Leadership Appointments, Manufacturing Shift

KENNEWICK, Wash. — July 19, 2023 — Carbitex is pleased to announce key updates that will further strengthen its position in the market and enhance the customer experience both in the United States and abroad. These developments include a strategic shift in manufacturing operations; the company founder, Junus Khan, stepping back into the role of company president; and the hire of Patrick Sinner to lead brand product development.

Carbitex recognizes the increasing demand for its innovative products and is dedicated to meeting the market’s evolving needs. To ensure seamless operations and the ability to handle projects of any size, the company has strategically shifted its manufacturing process and location. By outsourcing manufacturing operations to Asia, Carbitex can operate close to brand manufacturing centers for increased efficiency, reduced lead times, and local support. This also allows Carbitex’s U.S. lab to fully dedicate its resources to engineering and innovation, bringing new technologies to market and providing enhanced development support to brand partners.

To oversee this pivotal restructure, Carbitex is delighted to welcome back Junus Khan, the company’s esteemed founder, as president. After spending the last five years laying the groundwork in Asia and working with partners and their factories to integrate Carbitex’s technology into commercial-ready products, Khan’s extensive experience and strategic vision for the brand will be invaluable as the company navigates this important phase.

“It’s a rare opportunity to be in a position to reformat a business with the benefit of hindsight while carrying forward the successes.” Khan said. “Our new structure enables us to focus on our core — technology development, sales, and marketing. I’m excited to be running the company again.”

Additionally, Carbitex is proud to announce Patrick Sinner as the vice president of Brand Product Development. As the previous Head of Footwear at SquareOne, Sinner planned, designed, and engineered products, and spent over 300 days in Asia bringing those products to life. “Having worked with Patrick as a customer for the past eight years, it is exciting to now have the opportunity to work together at Carbitex. It is exceedingly uncommon to find someone like Patrick in the footwear space. His combination of engineering, design, and manufacturing experience brings a comprehensive skill set and a complementary perspective to our team,” says Khan.

These developments highlight Carbitex’s dedication to customer satisfaction, innovation, and growth, and is poised to deliver exceptional value and expand its market presence.

Posted July 25, 2023

Source: Carbitex