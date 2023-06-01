Mannington Commercial Names Cindy Kaufman New Vice President Of Marketing

CALHOUN, Ga. — June 1, 2023 — Mannington Commercial, a manufacturer of commercial flooring, is pleased to announce Cindy Kaufman as its new vice president of marketing, effective today. In her new role, Kaufman will be responsible for Mannington Commercial’s commitment to, and investment in, a brand-centric philosophy, and elevating customer engagement, inclusive culture, and thought leadership – all with a keen eye on the design community.

A multi-disciplinary brand marketer and interior designer, Kaufman was most recently the director of marketing at Shaw Contract Hospitality. Before joining Shaw Contract, she spent over 25 years in various roles across Turner Broadcasting, Kellogg’s, Interface, Red Bull Energy Drink, and multiple Olympic Games. Additionally, she studied interior design, refining her prime focus on the commercial interiors industry while creating a holistic and human-centered approach to brand experience.

“Cindy represents a fresh approach to marketing and brand strategy, and I am excited to add her to our commercial business team,” said Richard French, President of Mannington Commercial. “She is a proven leader with deep experience and knowledge in the floor covering industry and the various commercial market segments we serve. Cindy’s approach and enthusiasm will serve her well in the Mannington organization, and we look forward to elevating our commercial marketing efforts for a successful future.

Kaufman holds a bachelor’s degree from Emory University and a master’s degree from Georgia State University, and has studied interior design at SCAD-ATL. She lives in Atlanta with her two beloved dogs.

Source: Mannington Commercial