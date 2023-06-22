American Cotton Shippers Association (ACSA) Promotes Shea Ishee To Vice President

MEMPHIS, TN — June 21, 2023 — American Cotton Shippers Association (ACSA), a Memphis based trade association primarily made up of cotton merchants, today announced the promotion of Shea Ishee to Vice President. Ms. Ishee will have an integral role in all association activities including member service, operations, policy development and advocacy.

“Shea has been a key part of our success, and we were thrilled to promote her to this well-deserved position. Our team and the membership of ACSA are lucky to have such a committed advocate working on their behalf,” said Buddy Allen, President and CEO of ACSA.

Ms. Ishee joined ACSA in 2020 as Director of Information Management and quickly displayed leadership, oversight and management of several key association functions that led to this promotion.

Ms. Ishee earned both her undergraduate degree in Environmental Economics and Management and her master’s degree in Agricultural Economics from Mississippi State University. She represents Women in Cotton on their Americas Working Group and has been nominated by industry leadership to serve on the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The American Cotton Shippers Association (ACSA) is a trade association primarily made up of cotton merchants founded in 1924. Collectively, our members handle the vast majority of U.S. cotton production and foreign growths traded globally. Our services consist of merchandising, delivery logistics, and risk management.

Posted: June 22, 2023

Source: American Cotton Shippers Association (ACSA)