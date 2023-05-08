CIT Commercial Services Announces New Appointments

NEW YORK — May 8, 2023 — CIT Commercial Services, a subsidiary of First Citizens Bank, today announced leadership changes as it continues to align its business to support clients and future growth.

Tom Fingleton, who has served as Northeast regional manager since March 2019, has been named chief strategy officer overseeing strategy, business development and project management for all of CIT Commercial Services.

Fingleton first joined the Commercial Services group in 2012 and has served in positions of increasing responsibility since. Prior to becoming Northeast regional manager, he spent seven years as chief operating officer and senior vice president of strategy.

“Tom is a proven leader and a valued member of our leadership team,” said Michael Hudgens, who leads Commercial Services as managing director and group head. “We are pleased to leverage his strategic insights and look forward to his ongoing contributions to the growth of Commercial Services.”

Moving into the role as Northeast regional manager is Amna Mahmood, a managing director who has served as Commercial Services’ national underwriting manager since 2019. She has been a member of the Commercial Services team since 2007 and has advanced steadily throughout her career.

In her new position, Mahmood will be responsible for new business development and client portfolio management in one of the business’ most visible and important regions.

“Amna has long demonstrated outstanding customer focus and a deep understanding of how our services can best support our clients,” Hudgens said. “We are confident she will build on that expertise to help drive the continued growth of our business in the critical Northeast region.”

Succeeding Mahmood in the role of national underwriting manager is Daniel Goll, who will be responsible for overseeing underwriting for the business’ factoring contracts and asset-based lending.

Goll joined CIT Commercial Services in 2012 and has served in a number of positions since, including working in credit risk and underwriting.

“Dan is a skilled financial professional and we have long appreciated his expertise and agility in supporting our clients in the pursuit of their business goals,” Hudgens said. “We are pleased to welcome him to this important position and look forward to his continued accomplishments on behalf of our clients.”

In their new roles, all three of these leaders will report directly to Hudgens, who continues to lead Commercial Services with the guidance and support of Commercial Services President Marc Heller.

A subsidiary of First Citizens Bank, CIT Commercial Services is one of the nation’s leading providers of factoring, working capital financing, supply chain financing, credit protection and accounts receivable management to consumer product companies.

