Spinnova Has Appointed Santeri Heinonen As Chief Human Resources Officer And Management Team Member

HELSINKI — March 1, 2023 — M.Sc.(Economics and Business Administration) Santeri Heinonen has been appointed a member of the Spinnova management team and Chief Human Resources Officer. He will report to CEO Kim Poulsen. He will start in his position at the latest on 2 May 2023.

Santeri joins from Valmet, where he has worked in different positions in HR since 2014. Currently he holds the Senior Manager, Global Talent Development position in the Talent Management team. Prior to Valmet, Santeri worked in several HR positions in Metso during 2000-2013.

“Santeri is a development-oriented HR professional with 20 years’ experience in various HR roles. Santeri’s strengths include HR processes and development in addition to talent management. He will be a great asset to Spinnova and I welcome him warmly”, comments CEO Kim Poulsen.

Posted: March 1, 2023

Source: Spinnova