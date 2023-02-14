Joshua Carruth Promoted To Senior Vice President, Association At PRINTING United Alliance

FAIRFAX, Va. — February 8, 2023 — PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the U.S., today announced the promotion and expanded role of apparel industry veteran Josh Carruth to senior vice president – Association. Carruth joined the Alliance in 2021 as managing director – apparel, where he was instrumental in the launch of its Apparelist media brand and led a successful PRINTING United Expo experience for the community in 2022 in Las Vegas. Carruth is overseeing additional initiatives such as the Apparel Decoration Summit, coming in spring 2023.

Carruth’s vast industry experience in working within the apparel decorator space has helped grow the Alliance community and partnerships, as well as further extend convergent business opportunities for members across the organization.

“The response from apparel decorators to the new initiatives launched by the Alliance over the past few years has been incredibly positive and overwhelming,” said Dave Leskusky, president, PRINTING United Alliance. “We have, together, implemented key partnerships and support for the community in a variety of ways, and we’re just getting started.

“We are glad to have Josh in this role to ensure that all members have the best experience and are able to take full advantage of all our valuable programs and services which we plan to continue to build on in the months and years to come. We are excited to replicate what we’ve done for the apparel community to other market segments to elevate the member experience across the board.”

Carruth will remain actively involved with these experiences along with Alliance Executive vice president, Chip Danby who will additionally be overseeing Apparelistbrand activities. Apparelist’s Content Director Cassandra Green will continue to champion this segment from a content perspective, sharing information regularly both online and through its weekly newsletters.

Posted February 14, 2023

Source: Printing United