Daniel Rufenacht, Bluesign CEO, Joins The Founders Board At Transformer’s Foundation

ST. GALLEN , Switzerland — February 23, 2023 — Bluesign is pleased to announce that its CEO, Daniel Rufenacht, has joined the Founders Board at the Transformers Foundation, a non-profit organization representing a unified voice for the denim industry accelerating more sustainable practices.

As a global leader in sustainable solutions with a focus on mitigating hazardous chemical use through Input Stream Management across the textile supply chain, Bluesign is committed to promoting environmentally friendly and socially responsible manufacturing practices. Rufenacht’s appointment to the Founders Board is a testament to Bluesign’s long-standing dedication to reducing environmental impacts with a renewed focus on the denim supply chain.

The most significant issues in denim manufacturing occur in the dyeing and laundry processes where the highest amounts of water, energy, and chemicals are used. Together with the Transformers Foundation, Bluesign aims to link chemical suppliers, textile manufacturers, garment makers, and laundries together with the brands to foster a healthy, responsible, and profitable textile industry.

“I am honored to join the Founders Board and work with like-minded individuals and organizations to drive the improvements needed to make systemic change,” said Rufenacht. “Bluesign’s mission is to provide service-based solutions, including impact reduction, that help the industry realize responsible manufacturing with better and more sustainable chemicals. I look forward to contributing to the Transformers Foundation’s efforts and enhancing Bluesign’s focus on our clean denim goal.”

The Transformers Foundation was founded in 2020 to provide a thus-far missing platform to the jeans and denim supply chain, and a central point of contact for consumers, brands, NGOs, and media who want to learn more about ethics and sustainable innovation in the industry.

It brings together innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to foster collaboration and innovation, drive research and development, and promote education and awareness about the issues facing the denim industry.

“We at the Transformers Foundation are pleased to welcome Bluesign on the board of Founders. Their commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing aligns with our mission to create positive impact through education and celebration of best practice. With Bluesign’s expertise and passion, we are confident that together, we can make the denim industry a better place for all.” – Andrew Olah, Founder of Transformers Foundation.

Rufenacht’s appointment to the Founders Board at Transformers Foundation further cements Bluesign’s commitment to advancing the implementation of processes, such as Input Stream Management, to reduce the denim supply chain’s impact on people and the environment.

Posted: February 23, 2023

Source: bluesign technologies ag