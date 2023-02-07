Culp Announces Planned Retirement Of Mike Cottonaro, Senior Vice President Of Sales And Marketing For Culp Home Fashions

HIGH POINT, N..C — February 7, 2023 — Culp Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, CULP) today announced the planned retirement of Mike Cottonaro, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Culp Home Fashions (CHF), effective April 30, 2023.

Cottonaro will retire after 38 years of dedicated service and leadership with the company’s mattress fabrics division. Cottonaro will work closely over the coming months with CHF division president, Tommy Bruno, and CHF vice president of business development, Jeff Veach, to ensure a smooth transition.

Cottonaro started his career with CULP in 1985 and has built strong relationships with customers and colleagues within the industry over the course of his long tenure.

Commenting on Cottonaro’s upcoming retirement, Iv Culp, president and CEO of Culp Inc., said, “Mike has worked with our company for almost four decades, and he has been instrumental in the success of Culp Home Fashions. We are extremely grateful for Mike’s strong leadership over the course of his career with CULP. His passion for his customers and knowledge within the industry are highly respected. Mike’s innovative spirit and his loyalty to the company, his colleagues and his customers are virtues to be celebrated. We wish Mike all the best in his retirement.”

Posted: February 7, 2023

Source: Culp Inc.