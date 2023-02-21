ABB Names Andrew Gregory Division CFO As Local Manufacturing Plant Readies For Growth

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — February 21, 2023 — Andrew Gregory has joined ABB as CFO for the company’s NEMA Motors Division. In this role, he is responsible for supporting the division’s financial long-range plan and ensuring the financial feasibility of the division’s strategy and its implementation. Gregory joins ABB after more than 20 years in the pool, filtration and industrial products industry, most recently with the second-largest distributor of pool equipment and supplies in the U.S. Gregory succeeds Larry Johnston who has assumed the role of controller for the division’s U.S. region.

“As global industry increases its focus on efficiency and sustainability, we must ensure that we have forward-thinking business leaders who fully understand the emerging needs of the market,” said Jesse Henson, NEMA Motors Division president. “Andrew’s experience in manufacturing and history of driving results will ensure ABB’s NEMA Motors Division is well positioned for growth while continuing to provide quality and value for our customers.”

Andrew has a bachelor’s degree in finance and international business from Northeastern University and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Connecticut. He is a Certified Management Accountant and will be based in Fort Smith, Ark.

Source: ABB