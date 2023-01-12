The American Reusable Textile Association (ARTA) Announces Board Of Directors For 2023-24

MISSION, Kansas — January 12, 2023 — The American Reusable Textile Association (ARTA) Board of Directors announces its 2023-2024 Board of Directors. ARTA’s President Gabriel Boardman has shared that Shelley Petrovskis of Lac-Mac and Meredith Bowery of Virginia Healthcare Linen Services were elected and two incumbent directors have been re-elected — Jeff Courey of George Courey and Cecil Lee of Standard Textile. Their terms began Jan. 1, 2023. ARTA director terms are for two years.

The complete roster for ARTA’s 2023-24 Board of Directors includes:

President Boardman of MIP, Montreal, Quebec

1st Vice President Jerry Martin of Prudential Overall Supply, Irvine

2nd Vice President Duane Houvener, America Dawn, Nashville

Secretary Steven Tinker of Gurtler Industries, Inc., South Holland, Illinois

Treasurer Dave Balliet of HCSC, Allentown, Pennsylvania

Past President Brendan O’Neill of London Hospital Linen Service, Inc., London, Ontario

Director Bryan Bartsch of Ecotex, Abbotsford, British Columbia

Director Bowery of Virginia Healthcare Linen Service, Richmond, Virginia

Director Courey of George Courey, Montreal, Quebec

Director Lee of Standard Textile, Cincinnati

Director Petrovskis of Lac-Mac, London, Ontario

Director Woodson, SourceAmerica, Jonesboro, Tennessee, and

Legislative Director Scott Delin of Superior Uniform Group, Seminole, Florida.

In addition, Nancy Jenkins of Jenkins Integrated Marketing, Mission, Kansas. serves as executive director and editor of ARTA. ARTA will hold its election for the 2024-25 board in the late spring, with results announced after its Fall Board of Director Meeting. If you are interested in serving on the ARTA board or becoming more involved, please contact Jenkins at njenkins@ARTA1.com.

ARTA’s mission is to create greater appreciation and demand for reusable textiles. Founded in 1982 by Nathan Belkin, PhD, ARTA membership is open to all in the textile services industry. Its members represent the entire industry and include allied associates, suppliers, manufacturers and commercial, institutional, and cooperative laundry operators. For more information: www.ARTA1.com.

Posted: January 12, 2023

Source The American Reusable Textile Association (ARTA)