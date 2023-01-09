Stéphane Thouvay Appointed Managing Director Sales & Marketing Of Südwolle Group

SCHWAIG, Germany — January 9, 2023 — With effect from January 1st, 2023, Stéphane Thouvay has been appointed as the new Managing Director Sales of Südwolle Group GmbH (“Südwolle Group”). In this function, he is now responsible for global sales activities within Südwolle Group. Effective April 1, 2023, he will also lead the company’s global marketing organization. Südwolle Group is a leading manufacturer of worsted yarns for weaving, circular and flat knitted products in pure wool and wool blends.

French-born Stéphane Thouvay has been a member of Südwolle Group management for the past six years and was responsible for the Product Management & Innovation department, for which he will continue to be responsible. Thouvay has extensive expertise in the textile industry, in which he has been active since 1997. Prior to his joining Südwolle Group in May 2009 and assuming responsibility for the weaving yarns division as director, he held several management positions at DyStar GmbH, a global supplier to the textile and leather industry. Stéphane Thouvay holds a Diploma in Textile Engineering from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Industries Textiles in France and a Business Management Diploma from the private College of Damelin in Cape Town, South Africa.

His predecessor as Managing Director Sales & Marketing of Südwolle Group, Hans-Georg von Schuh, will retire in June 2023. Until then, he will continue to perform his duties both within Südwolle Group and as a member of the board at ERWO Holding AG (“ERWO”). ERWO acts as the umbrella company of Südwolle Group.

Klaus Steger, CEO of ERWO Holding AG, commented on the appointment of Stéphane Thouvay: “Stéphane has held various positions and functions in Südwolle Group for 14 years and has been a member of the management board since 2017. Right from the start he was part of our sales team and therefore not only knows our market very well, but also maintains close personal contact with many of our customers. We wish Stéphane best of success in his extended area of responsibility and look forward to thus successfully implementing our generational change as well as ensuring continuity for our customers, employees and business partners.”

Posted: January 9, 2023

Source: Südwolle Group GmbH