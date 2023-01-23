Momentum Textiles & Wallcovering Welcomes Commercial Interiors Industry Titan Paul Cleary As New President And CEO

IRVINE, California — January 23, 2023 — Momentum Textiles & Wallcovering, the commercial interiors industry’s largest supplier of contract textiles and wallcoverings, is pleased to announce Paul Cleary as its new president and CEO, effective immediately. Cleary aims to bolster the company’s long-standing commitment to innovation, sustainability, and collaboration.

Cleary most recently held the role of Senior Vice President of Healthcare at global flooring company Mohawk Group, where he worked for more than 15 years in various capacities. Cleary also has an impressive track record of C-Suite experience, serving as CEO & President at Twitchell Technical Products. Prior to his work at Twitchell, Cleary was President of Hospitality at Tarkett Hospitality— a role he held following a previous term as CEO at Lexmark Carpet, where he worked with H.I.G. Capital to lead the firm’s successful exit and secure the company’s acquisition by Tarkett.

“It is an honor to take over as CEO and lead the talented team at Momentum,” said Cleary. “I am looking forward to continuing the commitment to sustainability and innovation that has resulted in Momentum being one of the most reputable textile and wallcovering brands in the world.”

Cleary’s team at Momentum will have a strong focus on curating solutions for all commercial interior markets, specifically providing exceptional ground-up design capability, color flexibility and running-line options to service all aspects of the industry.

“Paul brings years of leadership and skills to Momentum at a time when we are primed for growth,” stated Meranee Phing, Senior Partner, The Riverside Company. “His proven ability to drive successful commercial growth strategies coupled with his unique industry knowledge will elevate Momentum to new heights.”

Cleary is a Business Administration and Management graduate of Trinity College Dublin and a Business Management and Marketing graduate of the Technological University Dublin. Born and raised in Ireland, Cleary now resides in Atlanta, Georgia. He plans to divide his time between his home city and Momentum’s corporate headquarters in Irvine, California.

Posted: January 23, 2023

Source: Momentum Textiles & Wallcovering