Milliken & Company Welcomes David Heiman as Account Manager  

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — January 17, 2023 — Global textile manufacturer Milliken & Company is pleased to announce David Heiman is joining the Textile Business’s Decor team as an account manager for the outdoor fabrics category. In the role, David will serve Decor’s growing customer base within the performance fabric market and represent Milliken as the organization continues to expand within the outdoor casual industry.

David brings more than 15 years of experience in performance fabrics, serving numerous customers within the outdoor casual market ranging from independent retailers to furniture manufacturers. Most recently, David served as Casual Furniture sales manager with Outdura. David brings a commitment to high ethical standards and customer-first approach to the role.

Posted January 17, 2023

Source: Milliken & Company