Milliken & Company Celebrates Milliken Honors Recipients

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — January 10, 2023 — Milliken & Company, a diversified global manufacturer, hosted its sixth annual Milliken Honors awards program this morning, highlighting more than 185 associates from around the globe. Within the framework of its company values — integrity, excellence, innovation, sustainability and people — Milliken Honors highlights the very best of what it means to be an associate at Milliken.

“This is one of the best times of year at Milliken as we celebrate the exceptional associates who went above and beyond in 2022,” shared Halsey Cook, president and CEO for Milliken & Company, at the Milliken Honors awards ceremony. “These individuals and teams made a real impact this year, which translated to operational successes, future-proofing wins and daily advancement towards a Milliken that can thrive no matter what lies ahead.”

The 2022 Milliken Honors class is Milliken’s most diverse group yet, and represents associates from all continents where Milliken currently operates from all four business divisions.

Milliken is pleased to present the 2022 Milliken Honors associate and team winners:

Integrity Awards

The Do The Right Thing Award is presented to the associate or team of associates embodying the value of integrity and making a positive impact on Milliken through their ability to do what is right. Virginie Rauwens

The Resiliency Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who overcame a challenge and driven something forward to succeed despite adversity. Vladimir Dikarev

The Values Role Model Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who modeled Milliken’s values: integrity, excellence, innovation, sustainability and people. Jagdish Nambiar



Excellence Awards

The Manufacturing Excellence Award is presented to the team or plant with outstanding operational performance, production ingenuity, quality and process excellence. Chemical: SiVance Plant — Jason Roe Floor Covering: MTZ (Zhangjiagang) Plant — Ge Chu Healthcare: Rustyn Goff Textile: New Holland Plant — Walt Cox



The Marketing Excellence Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who has achieved greater financial performance and customer satisfaction through the application of marketing best practices while embodying Milliken values. Borchers Marketing Team: Vicky Chen, Grace Cui, Alex Gao, Fiona Liu, Molly Maurer, Teddy Meng, Bradley Sheng, Nangeng Wen, Yutao Yang, Grace Zhang, Ryan Zhang, Zeki Zhang, Anna Zhao, Bobby Zhou

The MPS Results Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who has worked to go above and beyond to deploy and leverage Milliken Performance System (MPS) principles and methodologies to achieve measurable performance improvements and operational excellence in their organization. Gilliland Plant Leadership Team: Sherry Albritton, Julian Balatbat, Nickolas Eleftheriou, Phillip Allen, Richard Craven, Colby Harker, Gary Hoenshel, Bill Horner, Jeff Gaffney, Solomon Nakom, Patrick Petri, Charles Rivera, Lori Sears, Kristina Templeton, Kevin Towe

The Sales Excellence Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who has achieved greater financial performance through the application of sales best practices while embodying Milliken values. Fire Service Textile Team: John Ashley, David Cosgrove, Annika Dahlgren, David Eskew, Brian Hargis, Corie Martin, Susie Rippy, Chris Romansky

The Support Excellence Award is presented to the associate or team of associates in a support function who has demonstrated excellence in operational performance, advancing strategy and business results. Global Treasury Team: Mark Allen, Jim Hoban, Donna Markell, Myra Rowe, Raf Timmers

The TEAM Excellence Award is presented to a team of manufacturing associates or a Milliken plant that has made outstanding progress to adopt and implement the TEAM organizational health initiative. Live Oak Human Resources Team: Taylor Andriate, Kim Choquette, Josh Culbertson, Marcie McCarley, Carolyn Thornton



Innovation Awards

The Breakthrough Innovation Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who demonstrated the innovation of a product, service or process that yielded significant business results. OptiPAC Innovation Team: Robert Bobnock, Karen Boughton, Fadi Chakar, Jason Collins, Ian Draheim, Adam Druckrey, Linsheng Feng, Michael Friese, Kyle Mick, Julie Nothnagle, Janet Ohlert, Anna Zoltowski

The Customer Centricity Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who engaged a customer to build insights and identify a new product or service that helped the customer achieve their objectives and yield a business result. Leap Frog Team: Phil Allen, Josh Copeland, Denny Goff, Randy Kohlman, Bob Miller, Jason Pittman, David Wenstrup

The Growth Catalyst Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who decisively activates and executes growth-oriented strategies more quickly and effectively than competitors. Polartec Transformation Team: John Blackwell, Stacey Chapman, Danny Gao, Matt Holt, Tim Hoxha, Jereme Mohr, Dan Patterson, Mark Price, Mike Rose, Matt Smith, Kris Tingler, J.R. Williams



Sustainability Awards

The People Goals Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who contribute to Milliken’s 2025 People Goals by demonstrating a commitment to care for one another and the surrounding communities. Beech Hill Community Week Team: Stephanie Broadbent, Warren Collier, Kerry Cottam, Andy Greenall, Nick Hodgson-Fasolilli, Emma Thomas Limestone Morale Team: Deltra Bonner, Jackie Bonner, Tim Bonner, Cookie Copeland, Amy Dover, Brandy Giles, Luther Harris, Rebecca Helton, Jamie Henson, Patty Hutchinson, Erica Jeter, Brad Keller, Angie Logan, John McCombs, Ann McDaniel, Tammy Parker, Patricia Peake, Sandra Peterson, Sandra Rhoden, Roger Sanders, Angelia Sweezy, Qwaman Weathers, Heather Wilson, Cathy Wimbush

The Planet Goals Award is presented to the associate or team who contributes to Milliken’s 2025 Planet Goals by positively impacting the company’s efforts to reduce its global footprint. BUC CHP/Sludge Dryer Team: Kevin Hollifield, Mike Martin, Colby Murphy, Brian Peeler

The Product Goals Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who contribute to Milliken’s 2025 Product Goals by positively impacting product sustainability. Textile PFAS Exit Team: Tanya Blanton, Rachel Boyette, Andrew Broadway, Tim Brubaker, Gordon Cannon, Drew Child, David Cosgrove, Madeline Daffron, Drew Emry, Tim Godfrey, Denny Goff, Heather Hayes, Gary Hoenshel, Robert Hollar, Jason Hughes, Karl Johnson, Kasra Kardarian, Kevin Kasch, Katelyn Kent, Phil Knutson, Aimee LaValley, Cinki Lei, Steve Lucas, David Martin, Timothy Mickel, Bob Miller, Todd Moore, Doug Nelson, Kurt Neuville, Rob Norman, Manuel Ramirez, Philippe Reynebeau, Mike Rose, John Sanchez, Jeff Strahan, Tyler Tisdale, Kevin Turner, Kelly Usry, Leigh Ann Walden, Eric Wamsley

The Value Creation Award is presented to the business unit that met financial goals and targets for the year. One-Year: Chemical — Fine Chemical One-Year: Chemical — Latin America One-Year: Commercial Flooring — Americas One-Year: Textile — Engineered Performance Products One-Year: Textile — Millitary and Protective One-Year: Textile — Polartec Multi-Year: Chemical — Europe Multi-Year: Chemical — Asia Multi-Year: Textile — Millitary and Protective



People Awards

The Leadership Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who consistently demonstrates leadership expectations and is viewed by others as a role model. Bart Gabriels

The Production Hero Award is presented to the production associate who goes above and beyond in their role to support operational performance and models Milliken’s values as a production team member. Chemical: Rashad Green Flooring: Billy Watson Healthcare: David Diaz Textile: Whit Watson

The Safety Champion Award is presented annually to the Milliken site, individual associate or team of associates who best represents the Milliken safety culture through their actions and results. Valway Hands Team: Lashawn Campbell, Tim Dalton, Patti Garland, Kenny Hallonquist, Brenda Jackson, James Jacoway, Princess Jarrett, Glenda Kary, Tracie Ponder, Caleb Roby, Robert Saxton, Brenda Stephens, Laura Touchstone-Harris

The Roger Milliken Award is presented to the associate who has created lasting, changing and measurable differences within the company and has built a legacy of their own within the organization by creating lasting and measurable differences that have contributed to business success while being a role model of Milliken values as part of their performance. David Lake



Posted: January 31, 2023

Source: Milliken & Company