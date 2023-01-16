Felix Schoeller Group Starts 2023 With A New Management Board

OSNABRÜCK, Germany— January 16, 2023 — The Felix Schoeller Group has started 2023 with a newly formed Management Board. As part of the realignment, Hans-Christoph Gallenkamp is no longer responsible for global sales. From 1st January 2023, he will increase his focus on strategic issues as part of his responsibilities as chairman of the Management Board.

Matthias Breimhorst, the previous CFO, will take on the responsibilities of the CSO. In his new function as CSO, he is responsible for global sales and supply chain management. The focus of his activities is the strategic development and strengthening of the Group’s global activities in the international market of high-quality specialty papers. “Especially in the current challenging times, it is particularly important to us to be a reliable partner and develop new approaches and solutions for the future together with our customers,” said Breimhorst.

As a new member of the Group’s Management Board, Astrid Enge is the new CFO. Enge contributes many years of experience as a CEO in various family companies in the mechanical and systems engineering sector. Her last position was CFO at the SAACKE Group. “We are very happy that Ms Enge will support us with her comprehensive financial expertise. She will concentrate on the financial performance and development of the Group,” explained Gallenkamp.

Georg Haggenmüller (COO), Michael Szidat (CEO Americas) and Yong Li Gao (Vice CEO APA) remain members of the Management Board of the Felix Schoeller Group.

Posted: January 16, 2023

Source: Felix Schoeller Holding GmbH & Co. KG