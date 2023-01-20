Eco-Age Announces Harriet Vocking As New CEO

LONDON — January 19, 2023 — Harriet Vocking, formerly Chief Strategy Officer, has worked with Eco-Age for 10 years and has been integral to its success and growth. She has been driving the business with passion, nurturing its clients and teams and expanding the company vision.

Harriet said: ‘I am so proud to be taking on this role at Eco-Age. I truly believe that we have something unique to offer. For the last ten years this business has been at the forefront of sustainability and has driven some of the most future-fit conversations. We have an incredibly talented team supported by our strategic partners driving the business forward. We have one planet – and one opportunity to make it an Eco-Age and it is my privilege to lead the business at such a critical time for our collective future’

Eco-Age, with offices in London and Milan, is an integrated strategy consultancy, creating systemic solutions in line with science, in harmony with nature and in solidarity with human rights. Working globally with businesses, organisations and NGOs to drive meaningful change, Eco-Age offers a spectrum of strategic support, from climate action and business agility to industry advocacy and creative activation. Its clients include leading brands such as Golden Goose, UGG, Vanish, Mecca, Harrods & Natural Diamond Council.

Livia Firth, Founder and Creative Director of Eco-Age added: “Eco-Age is made up of the best people in our industry – super smart, creative and impact driven – all of whom have played an important role in where we are today. We are proud to be a predominantly female-led business and look forward to this new phase with Harriet at the helm.”

The company has also strengthened its leadership team to support the growth of the business in its next chapter with the appointment of Mary-Jane Attafuah as Consultancy Director, who joins Fiona Robinson as Operations Director, Silvia Laurino as Commercial Director, Jenny Campbell as Design Director and Steve Pavlou as Finance Director.

Posted: January 20, 2023

Source: Eco-Age