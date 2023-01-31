Culp Inc. Promotes Stephen Dudek To Manager Of Business Development For Culp Home Fashions

HIGH POINT, N.C. — January 31, 2023 — Culp Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, CULP) today announced that Stephen Dudek has been named manager of Business Development for Culp Home Fashions (CHF), the company’s mattress fabrics division.

Dudek has served as an account representative for CHF since 2006, where he has been a regional and national sales representative for mattress fabrics and sewn covers. He will continue to report to Jeff Veach, vice president of business development for Culp Home Fashions.

Commenting on the announcement, CHF President Tommy Bruno said, “For more than 16 years, Stephen has been an important contributor to our sales team. He has done an excellent job building strong relationships with his customers, members of our sales team, and cross functional partners within CHF. Stephen has demonstrated strong leadership skills and has a deep understanding and knowledge of our business, which uniquely positions him for this role.”

Dudek’s new responsibilities will cover both Culp’s mattress fabric and sewn cover product offerings. In this progressive position for Culp Home Fashions, Dudek will lead the divisional sales team and will work closely with Veach to further develop and execute the division’s sales strategy to grow the business. Effective immediately, Dudek will begin transitioning into his new role with the support of Bruno and Mike Cottonaro, vice president of sales for CHF.

Bruno concluded by saying, “We are excited for Stephen to take this next step in his career, and we are confident in his ability to lead our team and drive a focused strategy to sustainably grow our fabric and cover business in a profitable manner.”

Posted: January 31, 2023

Source: Culp, Inc.