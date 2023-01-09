Columbus Mckinnon Appoints Rebecca Yeung To Board Of Directors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — January 9, 2023 — Columbus McKinnon Corporation, a designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced the appointment of Rebecca Yeung, Corporate VP, Operations Science & Advanced Technology, FedEx Corporation to its Board of Directors, effective January 9, 2023. The addition of Ms. Yeung as an independent director brings Columbus McKinnon’s Board to eleven directors of which ten are independent. Ms. Yeung will serve on the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee.

Richard H. Fleming, Chairman of the Board, commented “We are very excited to welcome Rebecca to our Board. We expect that her industrial technology skills and strategic insights will add valuable perspective to our talented Board and help advance our strategy to drive stronger growth and deliver top-tier financial performance as a global leader in intelligent motion solutions.”

David J. Wilson, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon, commented, “Rebecca’s wealth of experience in AI-enabled robotics, warehouse and supply chain automation, and data-centered logistics solutions at FedEx is an excellent complement to our efforts as we unlock the potential of Columbus McKinnon. We believe her insights will be advantageous as we continue to develop and deliver advanced intelligent motion solutions to address the megatrends of automation and digitization that are driving massive change in the material handling industry. We believe we are at the forefront of this evolution and we are excited to bring Rebecca’s perspectives into our boardroom.”

Kathryn V. Roedel, Chair of the Governance and Nomination Committee, noted, “We are thrilled to have Rebecca join the Columbus McKinnon Board of Directors. Her operations technology background aligns perfectly with our transformation of Columbus McKinnon into a designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for our customers. Further, we believe that Rebecca’s global experience and strategic skills, combined with her deep knowledge of Asia enhance the growth acumen and depth of our Board.”

Ms. Yeung brings to the Board nearly 30 years of global experience in both strategy and operations technology. The majority of her career has been at FedEx, a global logistics company that provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. She joined the company in 1998 and served in various marketing, innovation, and technology roles including Principal, Corporate Strategy; Staff Director, Service Experience & Operations Technology; and VP, Advanced Technology & Innovation prior to her current role as Corporate VP, Operations Science & Advanced Technology. Prior to joining FedEx, she was a Management Consultant at the China-Britain Consulting Group in Shanghai, China.

Ms. Yeung is a graduate of Fudan University, Shanghai, China, and has an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland.

Posted: January 9, 2023

Source: Columbus McKinnon Corporation