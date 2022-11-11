Bureau Of International Recycling : Susie Burrage Appointed Chair, Two New Ambassadors Confirmed

BRUSSELS — November 11, 2022 — During the recent BIR World Recycling Convention in Dubai, the organisation’s Ambassadors Committee received new impetus with the appointment of Susie Burrage of Recycled Products Ltd (GBR) as its Chair by BIR President Tom Bird.

Ms Burrage is the fourth generation of her family in the recycling business and stands at the helm of her own company, Recycled Products Ltd, which she founded in 2001. She is the President of the British Metals Recycling Association as well as President of the European Metal Trade & Recycling Branch of EuRIC, of which she has been a board member since 2016. In addition, Ms Burrage is an Ambassador of the Global Recycling Foundation, Patron for the Bureau of Middle East Recycling as well as BIR’s UK Ambassador and board member of the organisation’s Non-Ferrous Metals Division.

In addition, two new ambassadors have also been appointed by President Tom Bird.

Leopoldo Clemente is the Founder and CEO of LCD Group (Italy) which is comprised of LCD Trading, LCD Art é Style, LCD Tech Distribution and the Clemente Foundation. With many years of experience in financial markets analysis for the non-ferrous metals industry, Mr Clemente created his first company LCD Trading in 2014. He is a long-standing member of BIR and has served on the divisional board of Non-Ferrous Metals Division since 2015. As BIR Ambassador, Mr Clemente will be responsible for Italy and Africa.

Ibrahim Aboura is Managing Director at Aboura Metals, Dubai (UAE) and has a solid experience in the international recycling industry. His company, which is a family business, has been a BIR member since 1980 and Mr Aboura has been a board member of the Non-Ferrous Metals Division representing the Middle East from 2013 to 2022. As BIR Ambassador, he will also cover this region.

Speaking of her new role, Ms Burrage says: “Following the resignation of Mr Salam Al Shariff, BIR President Tom Bird graciously appointed me Chair of the BIR Ambassadors Committee during the latest BIR Convention in Dubai, a position I am very honoured to hold. I am humbled that the current BIR Ambassadors have agreed to continue under my leadership and I am delighted Mr Ibrahim Aboura and Mr Leopoldo Clemente have subsequently agreed to join the Committee. We will continue to promote BIR at various conferences and seminars in our respective regions and raise awareness regarding recycling and its benefits and the circular economy globally.”

BIR President Tom Bird adds: “I am confident that Susie will be an excellent leader for the BIR Ambassadors and will structure their important contributions for the benefit of our world organization. I would also like to thank Mr Salam Al Sharif for his many years of dedicated service.

Source: Bureau Of International Recycling (BIR)