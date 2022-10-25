Printful Appoints Alex Saltonstall As The New CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October 25, 2022 — Printful, a print-on-demand ecommerce company, today announced the appointment of Alex Saltonstall, former general manager of CastleGate and partner operations at Wayfair, as the new CEO. The interim CEO, Zane Levsa, will remain as Printful’s COO and a board member.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to express our excitement that Alex will be joining the Printful team,” comments Lauris Liberts, co-founder and chairman of the board of Printful. “Alex built and successfully grew multiple organizations at Wayfair, one of the largest ecommerce retail companies in the world, including CastleGate, Wayfair’s mission-critical supply chain as a service business. His experience rapidly scaling innovative ecommerce solutions and large organizations will help support Printful in our next chapter of growth. I believe that our team and our customers will thrive under his leadership.”

“Printful has an impressive history of ecommerce innovation and rapid growth, and has tremendous opportunities in the future. I believe Printful will play an important role in transforming how companies authentically build and monetize their brands by producing products their customers love, and doing so in a more cost-efficient and environmentally sustainable way. I am excited to join the high-caliber team for the promising journey ahead,” Saltonstall added.

Previously Saltonstall served as the general manager of CastleGate and partner operations at Wayfair, one of the world’s largest home goods retailers with $13.7 billion in revenue in the last fiscal year. At Wayfair, Saltonstall led a team that drove best-in-class consumer experience by working with over ten thousand suppliers on operations strategies to create broad product availability and fast, reliable, and cost-efficient order fulfillment.

At Printful, Saltonstall will focus on delivering the company’s growth strategy of launching additional products and services and building the enterprise-level customer segment. This includes allocating further resources to serve this customer base and continuing to build relationships with key ecommerce platforms and other strategic partners.

In addition to his daily activities, Saltonstall will be joining the Printful board of directors alongside the chairman of the board and co-founder Lauris Liberts, COO Zane Levsa, Bregal Sagemount representative Adam Fuller, and Independent Directors Nils Melngailis and Ernst Teunissen.

Posted: October 25, 2022

Source: Printful