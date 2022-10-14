Plastics Industry Association Names Mónica Mancilla Cooke Senior Director, Human Resources

WASHINGTON, D.C. — October 14, 2022 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is pleased to announce that Mónica Mancilla Cooke has been named Senior Director, Human Resources, effective immediately.

“We’re building a larger, top-flight team at PLASTICS – it takes someone with Mónica’s HR expertise to help us ensure the success of our professional environment,” said Matt Seaholm, President and CEO of PLASTICS. “Mónica brings a wealth of compliance, talent recruitment and development experience that will help PLASTICS continue to grow and thrive.”

Cooke’s wide-ranging HR background comprises key roles in a variety of organizations in the Washington Association arena, including her work with the Information Technology Industry Council, American Petroleum Institute and International Republican Institute.

“I am humbled to be part of an organization that supports a workforce of nearly one million, that works to protect and promote the direction of the plastics industry,” said Cooke. “We have an exceptional team, and I am honored to have the opportunity to make a meaningful difference for PLASTICS.”

Posted: October 14, 2022

Source: Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)