Physical Properties Testers (PPT) Group Appoints Andrew Jesudowich As Vice President Of Sales, Americas

STERLING, Virginia — October 26, 2022 — Physical Properties Testers (PPT) Group announced today that Andrew Jesudowich has been appointed as Vice President of Sales, Americas, for the group. An experienced sales executive with 20 years’ experience in the test and measurement instrumentation industry, Jesudowich assumed his responsibilities on October 24th, 2022.

The new VP holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering from Western Michigan University and a Masters in Global Strategic Management from Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration. Having begun his career in vehicle dynamics and durability instrumentation, he progressed through the ranks to Sales & Marketing Director for companies such as imc Test & Measurement and the Kistler Group.

John Page, PPT Group Managing Director says the group sees significant growth potential in North America. “With our recent acquisition of the Lansmont Corporation, the PPT Group can now offer end-to-end testing solutions, unrivalled by any other industry providers. We feel Andrew has the right expertise and insight into the market, given his exposure to diverse industries and experience with a wide variety of sensing technologies and testing applications, to make him a valuable addition to the PPT Group Sales Team.”

The PPT Group is a family of brands, experts in the design and production of physical properties testing solutions. These solutions cover a range of physical properties including, tensile and compressive strength, torque testing, textiles analysis, and real-world dynamics. The group is comprised of four brands, namely Alluris, James Heal, Lansmont Corporation and Mecmesin.

Jesudowich understands the importance of physical properties testing, having overseen Engine R&D products with pressure transducers and combustion analysis systems, heavy cargo marine and stationary gas pipeline sensors and solutions, as well as vehicle testing, to name but a few.

The new VP says he looks forward to this new challenge and hopes to cement PPT’s vision of building a multi-branded global platform that can provide high quality testing solutions across all standards, materials and applications.

Posted: October 28, 2022

Source: Physical Properties Testers Group (PPT Group