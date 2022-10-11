Coloreel Names Saman Khalilian New CFO As The Company Enters An Expansion Phase

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — October 11, 2022 — To be able to grow into a company with international distribution, the embroidery technology company Coloreel has recruited Saman Khalilian as the new CFO.

Khalilian has extensive experience in finance and business development from tech and growth companies, and most recently came from the role of CFO for the Ambea Group’s healthcare company Klara.

Khalilian has a degree in electronics engineering from KTH and a bachelor’s degree in economics. He will have an important role in the management team and will actively support the company by creating favorable conditions for the company’s expansion phase.

“Coloreel is an exciting company with fantastic potential to take market share with its pioneering embroidery technology. With a strong patent as a foundation, combined with a great team, I am convinced that we will be able to drive growth with a sound cash flow and positive result,” Khalilian said.

“The company is now entering an exciting stage as it is on its way to international expansion. Saman’s experience with growth companies and his ability to see the company in a broader context, both in the short and long term, will be valuable in Coloreel’s continued exciting journey,” said Torbjörn Bäck, CEO of Coloreel.

Saman Khalilian took over as CFO in June and will be based at the company’s office at Epicenter in Stockholm.

Posted: October 11, 2022

Source: Coloreel