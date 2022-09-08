Doug Hartman Joins Specialty Chemical Company Mayzo Inc. As Director Of Sales And Customer Care

SUWANEE, GA — September 8, 2022 — Specialty chemical company Mayzo Inc. recently welcomed Doug Hartman to the executive team as Director of Sales and Customer Care. Hartman replaces Eduardo Padilla in this role, following Padilla’s promotion to President of Mayzo Inc. in 2021.

Doug Hartman brings over 20 years of experience with chemicals, coatings, inks, and resins, including management of several different functional areas internationally. His most recent position was Global Business Director for a specialty chemical producer with revenues in the 2-billion-Euro range. Hartman also has top-notch educational credentials, earning his Master of Business Administration in Finance/Strategic Management from The Wharton School and his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from The College of William & Mary.

“Doug is the kind of versatile executive who will accelerate our momentum as Mayzo continues to scale up,” stated Eduardo Padilla, President. “His overall goal is to uphold the agile service our customers have come to expect from Mayzo, while expanding our market leadership.”

Mayzo is excited for Hartman to make a positive impact both externally and internally. He is recognized externally as an industry expert with a service mindset, who can anticipate customer needs and extend the company’s outreach. Internally, he has the management skills to build on Mayzo’s intrinsic strength of tight cross-functional teamwork. Hartman will also add to the company’s technical knowledge base for coatings, resins, and adhesives to enhance products for these markets.

Posted: September 8, 2022

Source: Mayzo Inc.