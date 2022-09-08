Coloreel Appoints Elin Wengström As The New VP Of Marketing

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — September 8, 2022 — The Swedish company Coloreel is known for a technology that modernizes digital embroidery. By digitizing and streamlining an otherwise rather complicated process, Coloreel offers a completely new way of using embroidery for the textile and fashion industry. The technology enables both accurate color reproduction and creative effects, such as gradients and textures not possible to produce before.

Coloreel has now appointed Elin Wengström as their new VP Marketing. Elin joins Coloreel with more than 20 years of experience in leading positions within branding, marketing and communications. Her most recent role was as Marketing Director at Stora Enso Wood Products, and she has previously worked for brands such as Daily Sports, Geberit, Statoil (now Circle K), BMW and Swedbank – both as an employee and as a brand strategy consultant.

Torbjörn Bäck, CEO Coloreel, comments:

“I am very happy to welcome Elin Wengström to Coloreel. She will be important in our work to build the Coloreel brand, and she will play a crucial role in our international expansion. With her combined experience and competence, I am convinced that she can lead our marketing successfully.”

Elin Wengström, VP Marketing Coloreel, comments:

“I am thrilled to be able to build a brand around a world-unique and patented product, which can truly revolutionize an entire industry in a sustainable way. Building a strong brand is always a team effort, and I look forward to developing Coloreel together with my colleagues. We will focus on increasing awareness of our pioneering technology to create a solid foundation for global growth.”

Elin Wengström joined Coloreel as VP Marketing in mid-August and will be based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Posted: September 8, 2022

Source: Coloreel