Borealis Appoints Jonatas Melo As Vice President Performance Materials

VIENNA, Austria — September 20, 2022 — Borealis announces the appointment of Jonatas Melo as Vice President Performance Materials effective August 1, 2022. In this position he will be responsible for driving the Infrastructure and Consumer Products businesses globally in line with Borealis’ circular ambitions.

Before joining Borealis in 2011, Jonatas Melo held several positions at Cosan and ExxonMobil in Brazil, South America. At Borealis he started in Business Finance, then moved to roles in Supply Chain Management and Business Optimisation in Vienna, Austria. In 2013, Jonatas Melo moved to Borouge, where he held Vice President roles in Supply Chain Management, Strategy and Commercial functions both in the UAE and in Singapore. Most recently, he held the position of Senior Vice President Asia South in Borouge.

Jonatas Melo holds an MBA from IMD, Lausanne, Switzerland and a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of São Paulo, Brazil.

“We warmly welcome Jonatas Melo back to Borealis. He is an international leader with solid experience in increasing performance and driving change in multinational companies,” says Lucrèce Foufopoulos, Executive Vice President Polyolefins, Circular Economy and Innovations & Technology. “We look forward to jointly realising our ambitions to further accelerate the Borealis Polyolefins transformation to a carbon-neutral, advanced and circular growth business.”

Posted: September 20, 2022

Source: Borealis