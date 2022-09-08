aeSolutions Launches Client Success Model, Appoints Chris Neff To Head New Project Development Team

GREENVILLE, SC — September 8, 2022 — aeSolutions, a consulting, engineering, and systems integration company, today announced the launch of the company’s Client Success Model, which will be managed by the newly formed Project Development team. Led by certified Project Management Professional (PMP) Chris Neff, the Client Success Model is a relationship-focused business strategy designed to help clients achieve their goals while using aeSolutions’ products and services to drive their success.

Under the Client Success Model, aeSolutions’ Project Development team will guide clients to drive project development throughout the entire project lifecycle, from concept to go-live. As the Project Development team’s understanding of each client’s objectives and obstacles grows, the value of aeSolutions’ guidance will grow. Benefits derived from the Client Success Model include:

A collaborative approach with each client’s team to drive project development from early engagement

A strategy that ensures an understanding of client objectives for optimum-value alignment of aeSolutions’ products and services

Early identification and removal of obstacles to the client’s success

Highest possible alignment between the client’s objectives and the Project Execution teams

“At aeSolutions, we are humbled by our role as a trusted guide for our clients’ success,” said Ken O’Malley, aeSolutions co-founder and president. “With our Project Development team, senior leadership is completely committed to the Client Success Model. We are excited to begin formally offering this unique service to our new and existing clients.”

Chris Neff, PMP, has been appointed to lead the new team as Vice President of Project Development. In this role, Neff will be responsible for building, maintaining, and continually improving an effective project development and front-end loading (FEL) organization, and for guiding clients to a broader perspective in developing their projects. Prior to his promotion, Neff served as a senior director for aeSolutions’ Fired Equipment Program. Neff’s 25 years of experience includes successfully pursuing, securing, and executing capital projects in diverse industries, including chemical, onshore and offshore oil and gas, utilities, infrastructure, power, and mining. Prior to joining aeSolutions, Neff served as Senior Vice President of Project Development for a global Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company and spent nearly a decade working in project development for operating companies.

“I am thrilled to be spearheading the new Project Development team that was formed to drive the Client Success Model,” said Neff. “I am committed to growing value for all aeSolutions stakeholders while continuously focusing on the customer. At aeSolutions, we are known for our ability to engage with clients from the very beginning, conceptual stages of projects all the way through to the delivery of incredibly complex, engineered solutions. I am proud to be part of a company that offers complete project solutions built on trusted expertise, and that endeavors to understand clients’ needs in a way that ensures client success.”

Posted: September 8, 2022

Source: aeSolutions