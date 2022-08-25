Milliken & Company Welcomes New Textile Business President David Smith

SPARTANBURG, S.C.— August 25, 2022 — Diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company has promoted David Smith to executive vice president and president of Milliken’s Textile Business. Stepping into this new role after more than 40 years with Milliken, Smith will oversee the company’s diverse textile portfolio that helps the company make a positive impact for generations to come. He moves into the position formerly held by Chad McAllister, after McAllister announced his move to a new opportunity serving a local nonprofit.

“David is a seasoned veteran of the textile industry, bringing his signature values-based leadership to our largest company business,” says Halsey Cook, president and CEO for Milliken & Company. “We look forward to all he accomplishes in this new role. At the same time, we wish Chad our very best as he embarks upon a new career path.”

Having most recently served as the senior vice president of engineered performance products and nonwovens, Smith’s experience spans accounting, manufacturing, customer service, sales, marketing and strategic planning competencies. He earned a bachelor’s degree in financial management from Clemson University and continued his education at leading institutions, including the Advanced Management Program and the Young Executive Institute in Professional Management Education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flager Business School. Smith also serves on the board for the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Milliken’s board and senior leadership team for the vote of confidence,” shares Smith. “Leading Milliken’s Textile Business is an exciting challenge for me and I will strive to excel in this role for the benefit of our global textile team.”

Currently, Milliken’s Textile Business encompasses seven main business lines and employs over 4000 associates across the globe, including 27 manufacturing sites.

Source: Milliken & Company