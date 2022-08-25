Culp, Inc. Names Teresa Huffman Chief Human Resources Officer

HIGH POINT, N.C. — August 25, 2022 — Culp, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “CULP”) today announced that Teresa Huffman has been named Chief Human Resources Officer.

Huffman has served as the Senior Vice-President of Human Resources since 2018, and has now been named Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. She will continue to report to Iv Culp, President and Chief Executive Officer of Culp, Inc.

Commenting on the announcement, Culp said, “Teresa has been with our company for over 36 years. She has worked closely with our executive team for over a decade and her guidance and counsel are invaluable. We take great pride in our company culture, with a strong commitment to inclusion and respect for all of our associates around the world. Teresa has been, and will continue to be, instrumental in cultivating and promoting that culture. ”

CULP has operations in North Carolina, Tennessee, Canada, Haiti and Asia, and maintaining strong employee relationships is an important core of its success. Huffman’s role involves oversight and management of the company’s entire global human resources structure, including talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, training, workforce development, engagement, and retention, along with being a strategic advisor and member of the executive team who develops and executes human resources strategy in support of the company’s overall business plan.

“At CULP, our strength is our people. We are extremely grateful to have Teresa as a member of the CULP team, and we know she will continue to lead our associates with integrity, grace, a commitment to excellence, and an appreciation for each individual we employ,” Culp concluded.

Posted: August 25, 2022

Source: Culp, Inc.