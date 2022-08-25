Bob Griesenbeck Joins Baldwin’s AMS Spectral UV As UV/LED Product Specialist

ST. LOUIS — August 23, 2022 — AMS Spectral UV, a Baldwin Technology company and North America’s largest manufacturer of UV and LED-UV curing solutions, is pleased to share that Bob Griesenbeck has joined the organization, bringing his strong sales and commercial printing knowledge to the role of UV/LED Product Specialist.

Griesenbeck will provide expertise in UV and LED-UV capital equipment sales for the company’s North American sales team, along with commercial field support for active opportunities. By engaging with the sales team, as well as with customers, he will leverage company products in new and existing markets, while assessing customer equipment for upgrades/rebuild work and custom solutions.

“With Bob’s deep knowledge of the North American printing market and his connections with decisionmakers at every level, from printers to equipment dealers, he brings the right mix of technical and sales knowledge to make a big difference here,” said Jonathan Fore, Product Manager for Baldwin’s AMS Spectral UV. “I can’t wait to see our sales team thrive in UV/LED sales with Bob in this role to provide support.”

Prior to joining Baldwin’s AMS Spectral UV, Griesenbeck spent time with Graphic Innovators, Trinity Printing Machinery and, most recently, Create It Packaging. Previously in his career, he delivered sales results for nearly 20 years in positions at major press manufacturers Heidelberg and Komori America. He holds a Bachelor of Science in graphic arts technology and management from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.

Posted: August 25, 2022

Source: Baldwin Technology Company Inc.