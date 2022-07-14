Ultrafabrics Announces Jeff Smith As New Head Of Residential, North America

TARRYTOWN, N.J. — July 13, 2022 — Ultrafabrics is proud to announce its most recent hire, North Carolina-based Jeff Smith, as Head of Residential, North America. With 25 years of experience in the textile industry that spans the residential, retail, outdoor and casual markets, Ultrafabrics looks forward to integrating his knowledge base into its global strategy.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to invest in building the Ultrafabrics brand in the residential market,” says Smith. “The potential to build on its impeccable reputation is very exciting, and bringing the latest and greatest performance fabrics to specifiers is our number one priority.”

“The residential market is important to Ultrafabrics and is growing rapidly,” confirmed Sergio Prosperino, VP of Sales at Ultrafabrics. “Jeff is the right person to lead and guide this business through its next phase of growth. We are confident that his customer-centric approach will continue to reinforce our position as a leader in performance fabrics.”

Ultrafabrics continues to grow globally over 11 different markets but prioritizes serving sectors at a regional level. Jeff’s future-focused knowledge of the residential market will ensure that partners have what they need now, and for years to come.

Posted: July 14, 2022

Source: Ultrafabrics