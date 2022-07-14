ASTM International Honors Richard Lacey With Top Annual Award

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — July 14, 2022 — ASTM International presented its top annual award – the Award of Merit – to Richard Lacey for his contributions to ASTM’s geosynthetics committee (D35).

The prestigious award, which includes the accompanying title of fellow, is ASTM’s highest recognition for distinguished service and outstanding participation in ASTM International committee activities. Lacey was recognized for his exceptional contributions to the geosynthetics industry, including standards development, testing and research.

An ASTM International member since 1988, Lacey had been previously honored by the committee with an Award of Recognition (2008) and two Awards of Appreciation (2001, 2018).

Lacey works as a senior engineer at TRI Environmental, Inc., a position he has held since 2007, where his work involves equipment design projects and internal calibration and quality control systems. He earned his bachelor of science in geotechnical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh in 1982.

Posted: July 14, 2022

Source: ASTM International