The Secondary Materials And Recycled Textiles (SMART) Association Announces New Leadership As Jackie King Retires And Susan Decourcey Takes Over As Executive Director

BEL AIR, Md.— June 1, 2022 — Susan DeCourcey is SMART’s NEW Executive Director.

DeCourcey has a lengthy resume and most recently was the Executive Director at Management Solutions Plus based in Washington D.C. DeCourcey has extensive experience in leadership positions in trade, scientific, and medical organizations. She was Director of Society Management Services and Publishing at the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB). In the past, she also held the title of Executive Director at the Association of Biomolecular Resource Facilities (ABRF); Vice President of Client Solutions at Visual Data Systems; and Vice President of Membership, IT, and Operations at the Association of the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI). “I am excited and honored to serve as the next Executive Director of SMART,” said DeCourcey. “The legacy of Jackie King is a strong and successful organization. I look forward to working with the leadership and advocating on behalf of SMART membership to build on the great work that has already been done to ensure continued success in expanding SMART’s impact globally.”

Since 2009, Jackie King has had a significant impact on SMART as Executive Director.

During her tenure, King has been an effective leader in expanding the association’s impact globally. SMART membership has expanded in parts of the world, where the textile recycling market has grown, including India, Pakistan, and the UAE. King has been credited with several key accomplishments, including helping to raise awareness about textile reuse and recycling with the public. King said she is also proud of helping SMART, “stop the ban on importation of used clothing in the East African Community (EAC), develop the SMART clothing collection bin code of conduct, and create educational materials for K-8 grades on textile reuse and recycling”.

King’s leadership efforts improved networking at Regional Meetings and Annual Conventions. King’s leadership also significantly affected the educational component of SMART’s mission, raising awareness about textile recycling industry issues.

Source: The Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles (SMART) Association