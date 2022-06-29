NCTO Announces Winner Of The 2022 Paul T. O’Day Memorial Scholarship

WASHINGTON, DC — June 29, 2022 — The National Council of Textile Organization’s (NCTO) Fiber Council announces Ms. Abigail McBee, of Gaffney, SC as the recipient of the 2022 Paul T. O’Day Scholarship Award. She is the daughter of Emily and Douglas McBee, who works for Auriga Polymers/Indorama Ventures in Spartanburg, SC.

NCTO Chairman David Poston, President of Palmetto Synthetics LLC, commented, “We are pleased to recognize Ms. McBee’s exceptional record of academic achievements with her selection as the 2022 recipient of the Paul T. O’Day Memorial Scholarship. All of us on the Fiber Council congratulate Ms. McBee and wish her continued success in her academic career.”

The scholarship program was created in 2014 in honor of Paul T. O’Day who served as President of the American Fiber Manufacturers Association (AFMA) for more than three decades. The Association merged with the National Council of Textile Organizations in April 2018, and NCTO’s Fiber Council now administers the scholarship program. Recipients receive a $5,000 award each year, totaling $20,000 for four years of study. Sons or daughters of NCTO’s Fiber Council member company employees are eligible to apply.

NCTO is a Washington, DC-based trade association that represents domestic textile manufacturers.

U.S. employment in the textile supply chain was 534,000 in 2021.

The value of shipments for U.S. textiles and apparel was $65.2 billion in 2021.

U.S. exports of fiber, textiles and apparel were $28.4 billion in 2021.

Capital expenditures for textiles and apparel production totaled $1.85 billion in 2020, the last year for which data is available.

Posted: June 29, 2022

Source: The National Council of Textile Organization’s (NCTO)