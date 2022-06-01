CIT Commercial Services Hires Brian Martin To Lead Southeast Region

NEW YORK, NY — June 1, 2022 — CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced that its Commercial Services business has hired Brian Martin, an experienced banker with broad expertise in factoring and accounts receivable financing, as a regional manager leading CIT Commercial Services in the Southeast region.

CIT Commercial Services is one of the nation’s leading providers of factoring, credit protection, accounts receivable management and lending services to consumer product companies, manufacturers, dealers, importers and resellers.

As one of the senior leaders of CIT Commercial Services, Martin will be responsible for overseeing client acquisition and retention, strategy, growth, risk management and personnel across the 30-state Southeast region. He will report to Michael Hudgens, managing director and group head for Commercial Services.

“Brian is a proven leader with a long track record of supporting clients with the financing they need to grow their business,” Hudgens said. “I am excited to welcome him to our team and look forward to celebrating his long-term success at First Citizens.”

Martin joins CIT Commercial Services from Wells Fargo, where he served 17 years in positions of increasing responsibility, including national underwriting manager for the factoring, key account purchase and supply chain finance businesses, regional manager for the Southeast and national portfolio manager. He previously also worked as an executive vice president for Action Capital Corp., based in Atlanta, Georgia.

CIT is a division of First Citizens Bank, the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $100 billion in assets. The company’s commercial banking segment brings a wide array of best-in-class lending, leasing and banking services to middle-market companies and small businesses from coast to coast. First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 600 branches in 22 states, many in high-growth markets. Industry specialists bring a depth of expertise that helps businesses and individuals meet their specific goals at every stage of their financial journey.

Posted: June 1, 2022

Source: CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank