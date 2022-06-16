Ana Hinojosa and Peter Cullinane Join Oritain Global

DUNEDIN, New Zealand — June 15, 2022 — Oritain Global is delighted to announce the appointments of Ana Hinojosa and Peter Cullinane, both of whom will join the global origin verification company in advisory roles.

“We are thrilled to attract talent of this calibre,” comments Oritain Global CEO, Grant Cochrane. “As Oritain has scaled up to a global presence working with many of the world’s leading brands, it’s hugely important for us to continue to add value for our clients. Ana brings a depth of customs, trade and fraud detection experience unlike any other, while Peter’s reputation as a marketing and business advisor is legendary. These appointments demonstrate our commitment to leading the way in proving origin.”

Texas native, Ana Hinojosa, has had an illustrious career in the US Federal Government and with the World Customs Organization (WCO). A seasoned customs expert and senior executive, she brings over 34 years of experience in law enforcement, international trade, international policy development and standard setting to Oritain Global.

Most recently, Ana was responsible for directing the US Customs and Border Protections trade threat assessment units, special investigations and enforcement programs focused on detecting, deterring and disrupting illicit trade. In 2021, Ana won the Service to America Award for Safety, Security and International Affairs and the People’s Choice Award, and in 2022, she received an Exceptional Gold Medal Award from DHS Secretary.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, has completed an Executive Development Program through Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and recently earned a Masters in Business Administration from Texas A&M University.

“I know, first-hand, that Oritain’s technology and processes are ground breaking,” says Anna. “I am very much looking forward to helping Oritain and its customers maximise the benefits of forensic origin tracing to bring about improved supply chain traceability.”

New Zealander, Peter Cullinane, brings extensive global commercial and marketing experience to Oritain Global. Much of his career was with advertising network, Saatchi & Saatchi, where he was Chair and CEO of New Zealand’s largest and most awarded agency, eventually taking up the reins as Worldwide COO in New York.

In 2002, Peter returned to New Zealand, where he founded Assignment Group, an agency specialising in applying creative thinking to business, and then market-leading premier dairy brand, Lewis Road Creamery.

Peter holds/has held board and directorship roles in a number of leading Australian and New Zealand companies. He has an MBA and Masters of Management, and has the unique distinction of being the only member of both the New Zealand Marketing and Advertising Halls of Fame.

“Oritain Global is a great New Zealand success story, starting in the labs of Otago University,” says Peter. “Today, it boasts a worldwide client base delivering cutting-edge science to benefit companies and consumers to whom proof of a product’s origin is of the utmost importance. I look forward to sharing the journey as Oritain continues to harness leading science to determine the truth of origin.”

Posted: June 16, 2022

Source: Oritain Global