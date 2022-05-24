Ocean State Innovations Announces Appointment Of Peter Raneri As Global Sales Manager

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — May 23, 2022 — Ocean State Innovations (OSI), a textile provider, announced the appointment of Peter Raneri as Global Sales Manager. Mr. Raneri joins OSI with over thirty years of textile experience. Most recently he held the position of VP Sales & Business Development at HLC Industries. In his new role for OSI, Mr. Raneri will handle domestic and global business opportunities in tactical, industrial and specialty market segments. Raneri has a strong partnership with the INVISTA™ CORDURA® team which will be an asset in growing both the OSI and the CORDURA® brands.

“Ocean State Innovations continues to evolve and grow. We made the commitment to textile assets with the purchase of ColorWorks, one of America’s largest dyers and finishers, and the purchase of Cutting Edge TexStyles, a premier bias and straight cutter of textiles. Now we are investing in people. Peter brings a global presence to our sales force, specializing in the CORDURA® brand, but also brings a wealth of knowledge and relationships in the textile industry that will help us grow to the next level,” said Bryan Boulis, President of Ocean State Innovations.

Posted: May 24, 2022

Source: Ocean State Innovations (OSI)