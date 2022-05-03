James Heal Director’s Promotion At Group Level

HALIFAX, England — May 3, 2022 — Having been part of the James Heal team for more than 25 years, Neil Pryke has been promoted to the position of managing director of PPT Group UK, a role in which will cover not only James Heal, but also partner brand Mecmesin located in West Sussex.

An engineering company based in historic textile mills in Halifax, James Heal designs and manufactures a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art textiles testing solutions, with 80 percent of its products being exported around the world.

Having joined the company’s Innovation department as a Mechanical Design Engineer, Pryke worked his way up to become Operations and Innovation director, and manager of the Halifax site. He was a major player in setting up and developing manufacturing facilities and operations in Halifax, and the creation and development of instruments such as the best-selling Titan CRE tensile tester.

Vitally to the company’s continued success, Pryke was instrumental in developing the James Heal brand, working with the Design Council in 2011. Together they created the most visually appealing product range, with a focus on user-centered design, quickly setting James Heal on a course to become market leader.

This wealth of talent, knowledge and experience in engineering, innovation and design will be invaluable as the Mecmesin product range develops. Pryke said of his promotion: “I am absolutely delighted to be starting my new role as MD across the PPT Group brands in the UK, continuing to develop new and innovative solutions at James Heal, and excited to work with our colleagues at Mecmesin, bringing my experience to another part of our global group of brands.”

Established in 1872, James Heal is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and is a globally known brand in the textiles industry.

Posted: May 3, 2022

Source: James Heal