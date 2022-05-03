American Apparel & Footwear Association Announces New Events And Programming Leadership

WASHINGTON — May 2, 2022 — An 11-year industry veteran, Corinne Suder, will lead AAFA’s Events and Programming Department as vice president effective June 13. Suder, a Certified Meeting Professional (CMP), brings along 25 years of association meeting planning experience to the role as she advances from senior director at AAFA.

Suder will preside over a portfolio of several dozen annual events and webinars. Each of AAFA’s programs are built to align with AAFA’s Strategic Plan across the priorities of Brand Protection; Supply Chain & Sourcing; Trade, Logistics, & Manufacturing. AAFA approaches all programming through the lens of purpose-driven leadership in a manner that supports each member’s ability to build and sustain inclusive and diverse cultures, meet and advance ESG goals, and draw upon the latest technology. The department will continue to accelerate priorities and engage members through collaborative meetings, webinars, and a hybrid calendar of virtual and in-person content.

Susan Lapetina departs AAFA after 23 years of enhancing its global reach and harnessing essential revenue for AAFA to establish itself as the foremost association representing the apparel and footwear industry. Her last day as senior vice president with the association will be June 10.

“We are deeply indebted to Susan’s vision and commitment in establishing the association’s world-renowned education programming and special events portfolios. Her outsized contributions are cherished,” said AAFA President and CEO Steve Lamar. “Corinne will carry on this legacy with an equally insatiable appetite to serve members, and vision to lead AAFA programming forward, and an enthusiasm that is unmatched.”

“As a strategic leader at AAFA, it has been an honor to support the industry, its business, and staff the world over,” said Lapetina. “I am thrilled to see Corinne Suder advance — who I have had the pleasure to work with for 11 years, and whose passion for bringing out industry together and delivering content beyond the borders of Washington to the global audience will continue to advance this inspiring industry.”

“I am inspired both by the commitment to leadership that Susan has modeled, and this opportunity,” Suder said. “I look forward to accelerating our reach and advancing membership engagement.”

Suder advances to AAFA’s Senior Leadership alongside Steve Lamar, president and CEO; Nate Herman, senior vice president – Policy; Maureen Storch, senior vice president – Membership; Natalie LaBella, vice president – Communications and Marketing; and Agata Borradori, vice president – Finance.

Posted May 3, 2022

Source: AAFA