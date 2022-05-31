Polygiene Strengthens Management With Top Recruitment: Frank Stevens Named Chief Operating Officer

MALMÖ, Sweden — May 31, 2022 — Polygiene Group has just finalized the top recruitment of Frank Stevens in the new position of COO in the company. Stevens has a long, solid career in the field of textile chemicals with over 30 years of experience in the industry. His most recent position was as general manager of Textiles for Sciessent LLC in the United States, where he has worked for more than 10 years.

Prior to that, Stevens was employed by Yorkshire Asia Pacific in China and Indonesia where he led the company’s Chemical and Dyeing business in more than 13 countries in Asia. The COO is a new and important position to facilitate scaleability and support processes during the company’s continued growth.

“Given our growth journey forward, the recruitment of Frank is a strategically important step along the way. I am very proud that Polygiene manages to attract such a heavy and respected industry veteran as Frank. I am convinced that Frank’s long experience and cutting-edge expertise will add great value to the Polygiene Group,” said Ulrika Björk, CEO Polygiene Group.

“I am excited and honored to become a part of Polygienes dynamic team,” Stevens said. “We have many great opportunities for growth and I look forward to, with my 33 years of experience in the textile chemical industry, succesfully execute and contribute to Polygienes future success. I believe that a combination of mill-level problem solving along with solid relationships with our customers, is key for capitalizing on all of our growth opportunities.”

He begins his new position on June 1.

Posted: May 31, 2022

Source: Polygiene Group