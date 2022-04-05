A. B. Carter Inc. Promotes T. Henderson Wise To President And Chief Executive Officer

GASTONIA, NC — March 22, 2022 — The Board of Directors of A. B. Carter Inc. recently announced the promotion of T. Henderson Wise to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Wise joined the company in 1994 and has most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer. Wise received his Bachelor of Science degree in textile engineering from Auburn University. He is married to Suzanne Wise and they have two children, Griffin and Whitner.

Founded in 1922, A. B. Carter, Inc. is universally recognized as a global supplier of spinning solutions for the fiber and yarn manufacturing sectors of the textile industry. Core products include steel and nylon travelers, rings, bobbins, tapes and belts, air splicers and knotting equipment, and laboratory testing equipment. Stainless steel belts, counterbands, pressure rolls, and other accessories are supplied to the carpet industry. Headquartered in Gastonia, North Carolina, A. B. Carter has offices in five countries and agents in forty-four countries.

Posted: April 5, 2022

Source: A. B. Carter, Inc.