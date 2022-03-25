Hemp Black President Honored As Leader, Innovator: Jeffrey Bruner Will Receive Thomas Jefferson University Medal

PHILADELPHIA — March 24, 2022 — Jeffrey Bruner, president of Hemp Black, has been chosen to receive Thomas Jefferson University’s Leader of Innovation Award at its Celebration of Innovation on April 28, 2022.

The Celebration of Innovation is an annual event that honors Jefferson’s pioneering nature. It showcases the creativity, talents, and inventive spirit of the institution’s students and faculty, and recognizes the contributions of community leaders. The Leader of Innovation Award medal is presented to those who make significant or influential contributions to education, industry, or other professional fields.

“There is no one more deserving of this award than Jeff,” said Elizabeth A. Dale, EdD, MPA, executive vice president and chief advancement officer at Jefferson. “His pioneering work in the field of textiles, as well as his generous and ongoing philanthropy has made him a leader, and a role model to students and colleagues alike.”

Bruner received his B.S. in Textile Design in 1973 from Thomas Jefferson University (then Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science), where he later taught for three years. He also has certificates from Leicester Polytechnic and City & Guilds of London Institute. He holds 38 patents for processes and materials used in the construction of office chairs, structural textiles, elastomeric yarns, and artificial turf.

A substantial gift from Bruner established the Jeff Bruner Materials Characterization Laboratory in the university’s Kay and Harold Ronson Health and Applied Science Center, which opened in January 2020. He is also the benefactor of three scholarships at Jefferson.

Bruner is a member of Jefferson’s Kanbar Advancement Council, and previously served on the Fashion and Textiles Futures Center Campaign Leadership Committee and the School of Design and Engineering Advancement Council. He received the university’s Frank L. Giese Textile Award in 2013.

Posted March 25, 2022