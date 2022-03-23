Borealis Appoints Mirjam Mayer As Vice President Polyolefins Transformation

VIENNA, Austria — March 23, 2022 — Borealis announces the appointment of Mirjam Mayer as Vice President Polyolefins Transformation, effective 1 March 2022. In this position she will be responsible for developing and leading the business portfolio of Borealis Polyolefins, Innovation & Technology and Circular Economy Solutions initiatives.

Mirjam Mayer joined Borealis in 2020 in the role of Director Strategy & Growth Portfolio in which she drove the development and implementation of the Borealis Group Strategy and supported the different businesses in strategy and business development as well as growth initiatives. Prior to Borealis she gained extensive experience as a consultant with McKinsey for several years, based in Germany, India, the US and Austria.

Mirjam Mayer holds a Postdoctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, USA and a PhD in Biochemistry/Biophysics from the Max Planck Research School and University of Technology in Dresden, Germany. She is a German citizen.

“We warmly welcome Mirjam to the Borealis Polyolefin business,” says Lucrèce Foufopoulos, Executive Vice President Polyolefins and Circular Economy Solutions. “Her experience as strategic programme leader in global projects and growth initiatives will be a key asset in realizing our ambitions to further accelerate the Borealis Polyolefins transformation to a carbon-neutral, advanced and circular growth business.”

Posted: March 23, 2022

Source: Borealis